AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.91 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

VZ opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

