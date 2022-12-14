AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $525.59 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

