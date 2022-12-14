AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.