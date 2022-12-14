AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $9.36 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $229.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

