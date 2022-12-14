AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,760,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 481,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,944,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,639,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $61.17.
