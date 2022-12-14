AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,197 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.