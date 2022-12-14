AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 1.31% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,087,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,115,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $803,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

