Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $105.53 Million Stock Holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,066 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 15.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 45.25% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $105,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,379,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,905,000 after acquiring an additional 689,281 shares during the last quarter.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA OVL traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,913. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $41.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.

