Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 0.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,251. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.