Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7,148.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,886. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

