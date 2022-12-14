Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 31,530 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,530 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 242,768 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Protective Life Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,953,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,801. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

