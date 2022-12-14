Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.57

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$45.57 and last traded at C$45.57, with a volume of 47747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFN shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$855.99 million and a P/E ratio of 77.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

