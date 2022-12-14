AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.67.

AGCO Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $132.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average of $112.14.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 466.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

