AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $129.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $132.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

