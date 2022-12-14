Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 210.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 194,520 shares of company stock valued at $29,616,547.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

