Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Sold by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,245 shares during the quarter. Agora makes up approximately 2.8% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 2.05% of Agora worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agora by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 1,309,170 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 81.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,992,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 896,956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Agora by 124.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,490,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 827,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 232.9% in the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 773,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:API traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,443. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $389.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

