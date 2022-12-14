Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $325.30. 1,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,452. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

