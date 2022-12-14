Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $325.25 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.20 and its 200 day moving average is $257.21.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.