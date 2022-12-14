Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 112.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 2,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,687. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

