Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $10.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 1,369,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 825,890 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,331,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,352,000 after purchasing an additional 619,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,882,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Stories

