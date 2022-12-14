Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $45.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00077139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00022531 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004854 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,911,365 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,520,939 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

