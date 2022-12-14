ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Raised to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Up 0.2 %

ALE stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,322,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth $2,392,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.