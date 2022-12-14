Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,664.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

