ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Short Interest Update

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,857,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of ALOR stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.