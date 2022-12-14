Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Altimmune Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $530.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.41. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 284,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.