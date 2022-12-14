Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Short Interest Update

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.
Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 0.3 %
AIMC opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $60.44.
Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 144.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. Loop Capital began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
