Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Short Interest Update

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 0.3 %

AIMC opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $60.44.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. Loop Capital began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.