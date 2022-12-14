Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$65.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,233 shares in the company, valued at C$1,521,476.37.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$52.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group has a one year low of C$41.27 and a one year high of C$72.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

About Altus Group

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

