American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Down 0.5%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86.

Institutional Trading of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.61% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

