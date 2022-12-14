American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Cut by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.90. 10,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

