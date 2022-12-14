American National Bank Cuts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

