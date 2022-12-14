American National Bank Has $5.55 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.3% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after buying an additional 476,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $253.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.66 and its 200 day moving average is $215.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

