American National Bank Sells 2,417 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

American National Bank decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.