American National Bank Sells 329 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American National Bank trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after acquiring an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

