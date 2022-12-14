American National Bank Sells 54 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $361.00 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.65 and its 200-day moving average is $328.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $407.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.86.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

