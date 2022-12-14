American National Bank Sells 929 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,851 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

