American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $245.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.
AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.31.
American Tower Stock Performance
AMT stock opened at $223.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of American Tower
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
