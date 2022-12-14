American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $245.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.31.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $223.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.