AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 45,920 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.27. 2,024,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $122.47 and a one year high of $174.63.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.