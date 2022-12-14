Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the retailer will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $488.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.97. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $496,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

