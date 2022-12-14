Analysts Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $28.22

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

