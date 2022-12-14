Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $55.13

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.68 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Itron by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

