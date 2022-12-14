Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TJX Companies (TJX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) recently:

12/8/2022 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $84.00 to $85.00.

12/1/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $86.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.42. 157,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

