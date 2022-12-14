Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($50.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.17) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.83) to GBX 2,720 ($33.37) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,480.00.

NGLOY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 164,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

