AON (NYSE:AON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.63.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.11. The company had a trading volume of 48,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.22. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

