Aperam (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.81. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Aperam Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.