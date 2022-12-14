Aragon One Day Volume Reaches $10.49 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $92.16 million and $10.49 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00011930 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aragon
