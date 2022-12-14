ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.79. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

