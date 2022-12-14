Arcblock (ABT) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $320,512.41 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00512802 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $890.17 or 0.04980231 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.82 or 0.30383760 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.