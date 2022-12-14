Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.77 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $73.87 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00077341 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00053658 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001247 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009282 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022522 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004838 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000235 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
