Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $7,014,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $16,048,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. 1,372,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Ares Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

