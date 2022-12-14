Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.33). Approximately 20,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 143,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.32).

Arix Bioscience Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a current ratio of 119.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.42. The stock has a market cap of £144.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £103,000 ($126,364.86). In related news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £103,000 ($126,364.86). Also, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe acquired 50,000 shares of Arix Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £500 ($613.42).

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.